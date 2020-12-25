Bigg Boss 14: Who will emerge as the winner? Rakhi Sawant, Rubina Dilaik discuss

Season by season, audiences see a large variety of personalities, some of whom outshine the others by taking entertainment to new heights in the Bigg Boss house. Is there a pattern behind which contestants win the most hearts in the vicious Bigg Boss game? In the Bigg Boss14 Extra Masala clip, we see Rakhi Sawant, Arshi Khan, Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Mahajan and Abhinav Shukla engage in an intense heart to heart discussion, weighing in on who fares the best chances, as well as their predictions for the winner of the popular trophy this season.

In a candid conversation with housemates, Rakhi observes, "I guess a soft-spoken person will emerge as the winner, and not someone who indulges in fights and arguments. You should argue only when required."

Abhinav disagreed with her point, stating, "I disagree with it. Now-a-days we are seeing a change in the pattern. Viewer's acceptablities have changed over time".

Discussing the winner of this year’s trophy, Rakhi revealed, "If you ask me, I feel Rubina will be the winner. That's what I feel."

Rubina thanked her, adding, "My only way is to win the people's heart and respect. Winning the trophy is something I have left on my luck. For me, earning people's respect in their hearts is my biggest victory."

Who do you think will win the trophy of this dramatic season of Bigg Boss? Catch all the inside news only on Bigg Boss 14 Extra Masala on Voot.

