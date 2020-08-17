Bigg Boss 2020: What's in store for fans awaiting Season 14?

While 2020 has been not a very great year for most of us, things are getting little better slowly and steadily. Amid being bogged down by the lockdown and bored at the same time with the quarantine routine, there will be a sigh of relief soon. Guess why? Bigg Boss 14 is all set to entertain the audience, with a daily dose of drama!

The makers of the show released a new promo of on Sunday and it's quite impressive. "Ab Paltega Scene, Kyunki BB Dega 2020 ko Jawaab," read the caption of the promo, released on Colors TV's social media page. In the promo, host Salman Khan is seen having popcorn, sitting in an empty cinema hall. In the promo, released earlier, Salman was seen mopping the floor.

Truly a national entertainment phenomenon, Bigg Boss 2020 (Season 14) will prove to be the perfect antidote to this dreadful year. Don't you think so?

What's new?

Turning the tide and shattering the chain of monotony, Bigg Boss 2020 will now also premiere on Voot Select. In an unprecedented move, Voot Select will offer unlimited access with 24-hour LIVE feeds from the Bigg Boss house on weekdays and stream the episode before TV and ad-free at Rs. 99/month and a special introductory price of Rs 499/year.

Speaking on the show Manisha Sharma, Chief Content Officer, Hindi Mass Entertainment, Viacom18 said "Bigg Boss is not just a show but an extravaganza that drives pop culture and conversations in this country. The show has every year garnered unparalleled patronage from our viewers and partners, each seeking to be a part of the category-defining show. This year we know that our audience had to face many challenges. But the new season of Bigg Boss will serve as a perfect antidote and give a fitting retort to 2020 - Ab Paltega Scene, Kyunki BB dega 2020 ko Jawaab being the intent. Like every year we intent on bringing to life a winning mix of concepts, celebrities, and stress buster entertainment – A sensational show that each of our true blue Bigg Boss fans will not want to miss any moment of."

Stay tuned for more updates on Bigg Boss - Season 14.

