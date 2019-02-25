Bigg Boss contestant Benafsha Soonawalla to make her acting debut with Chopsticks

television

The film is slated to drop on Netflix in November. During her stint in Bigg Boss, Benafsha was linked with housemate Priyank Sharma, though they maintain they are just good friends

Benafsha Soonawalla

Former Bigg Boss and Roadies contestant and VJ, Benafsha Soonawalla makes her acting debut in Sachin Yardi's next, Chopsticks. She is the latest addition to the Abhay Deol, Mithila Palkar and Vijay Raaz starrer. The film is slated to drop on Netflix in November. During her stint in Bigg Boss, Benafsha was linked with housemate Priyank Sharma, though they maintain they are just good friends.

Benafsha Soonawalla had grabbed a lot of eyeballs because of her stint in 'MTV Roadies'. She hails from Goa and has done theatre as well. She has done a degree in Business Management. She rose to fame with her stint in MTV Roadies X4 and soon went on to become one of the most vouched for VJs on the channel. She has also hosted 'MTV Campus Diaries'.

film Chopsticks tells the story of a shy girl who teams up with a conman to recover her stolen car from a Mumbai gangster. The film is produced by Ashvini Yardi of Vineyard Productions.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates