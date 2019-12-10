Bigg Boss December 10 Update: Mastermind Vikas Gupta turns the game around

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The game has changed! It's time for Paras and Sidharth Shukla sit back and enjoy watching the others play. The vibe of the house has changed since the time Bigg Boss has given the two major contenders some rest in the secret room. While the two rest, observe and strategize their future game, mastermind Vikas Gupta is making sure he keeps his earned tag and is always trying to be one step ahead of the rest.



A still from Bigg Boss house

Waking up to the song Kala Chasmaa, the day begins with cute cuddles and kisses between lovers turned enemies turned friends, Vishal and Madhurima. Pillow fights, some entertaining dance moves and of course a not to be missed chemistry is suddenly bringing the two closer. It's breakfast time and Rashami and Arhaan leave Paras and Shukla in a shock as they notice cheese slices kept hidden from a previous luxury budget that the others had won, being relished by them. Aarti and Shefali get into an argument over Shefali not preparing breakfast on time and Madhurima's intervention makes it worse.



Madhurima Tuli, Shefali Jariwala and Mahira Sharma

An emotional moment takes over when Bigg Boss announces that the housemates have received letters from their family. But It's the Bigg Boss house and twists are bound to happen! Much to everyone's dismay, Bigg Boss announces the letters as a route to win captaincy. It will be a tough choice that the housemates will need to make. Either walk over someone's emotions and win the crown or be a true friend and give up the chance to be captain. The choice is theirs, and it's not going to be easy!



Bigg Boss 13 contestants

Bigg Boss Post Office - the captaincy task has a post box in the name of Aarti, Shehnaz, Mahira, Asim, Shefali & Rashami, with a letter from their families along with a mix of empty envelopes. As the song 'chitthi aayi re' plays the one whose name will be announced will open his /her letter box and the remaining contestants will have to grab the original letter to make their way to captaincy. They either choose to give the letter to their co-contestant or can destroy it making their way to the captaincy contenders' board. The game begins and Sana is heartbroken when Rashami destroys her letter. While Bhau, Mahira are heartbroken too, mastermind Vikas Gupta plays a master stoke and gives the game a whole new direction.

Some angry, some hurt and some extremely emotional. How will the dynamics change after this task? Who will be the new captain of the house?

