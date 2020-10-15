Bigg Boss fame Jasleen Matharu Adorns Fashion Designer-cum-Stylist Suresh Ganesha

Former Bigg Boss contestant Jasleen Matharu is back in action again. Jasleen who wrapped the shoot for her upcoming movie 'Vo Meri Student Hai' will be seen wearing Fashion designer cum stylist Suresh Ganesha's design. Few days back Jasleen was in news with her pictures where she rocked a wedding attire. Later, it came to light that it was only for a movie she is doing with Bhajan Samrat Anup Jalota.

Suresh Ganesha, a well-known fashion designer, and stylist of Mumbai has given a great contribution in bringing the Eastern fashion culture to India. He pursued fashion designing from IITC and then started his early career by working in one of the leading fashion retail store.

Talking about working with Jasleen Matharu, Designer Suresh said, "My philosophy was simple - to offer an exclusive style to Jasleen Matharu. She is a person with great style and knows what she wants. She really adorned the stunning outfit, the design & everything with the styling, and this only happened because of my experience with working in the Fashion industry, it provided aid to me in kickstarting my career as well as in building some great connection in the Bollywood industry. From working with Abhijeet Sawant to Shweta Rohira, I've come a long way.

Jasleen Matharu who is an Indian Model, Actress and Singer will be seen in designer Suresh Ganesha's attire, which is designed & styled by himself.

We hope that the young influencer's work opens doors for many Bollywood stars for him. We wish Suresh Ganesha tons of luck.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever