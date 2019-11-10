Bigg Boss November 11 Update: Riteish Deshmukh, Sidharth Malhotra add drama to Weekend Ka Vaar

With a smashing entry dancing to 'Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai', host Salman Khan is back with yet another entertaining and power-packed episode Weekend Ka Vaar. After addressing the various 'Muddas' of the house yesterday, Salman gives the contestant a breather today. Hindustani Bhau who won everyone's heart within no time inside the house enjoys a fun banter with Salman as he asks him about his various 'Nuskaas' for a few problems that persist.



Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz

After a fun-filled session it is time for the weekend ritual to take over, 'The Shower Task', but this time around Salman adds his own twist to the game. He chooses pairs who share the strongest bond to take up the task together in order to test the strength of their connection and compatibility. The pairs who face the brunt together are Sidharth and Asim, Devoleena and Rashami, Paras and Mahira and Shehnaz and Hindustani Bhau.



Bigg Boss house

Furthermore, Salman welcomes the talented actors Riteish Deshmukh and Sidharth Malhotra onto the stage to promote their upcoming film 'Marjaavaan'. In order to give them a 'taste' of the show, Salman decides to play a small game with them. He calls for a Pani Puri setup; while Ritiesh has to eat a Pani Puri and sing a song while, Sidharth has to guess. The game turns out to be a laughter riot and a delightful watch.



Ritesh Deshmukh and Salman Khan

The actors further go inside the house to conduct a few interesting tasks which helps them to vent out their 'Bhaddass'. Post a serious task, Riteish and Sidharth divide the housemates into two teams, Team Ritesh and Team Sidharth. The contestants selected by Ritesh and Sidharth have to play 'The Dog and The Bone' game to be able to win the luxury grocery items kept in between.



Vishal Aditya Singh with Salman Khan

It's now time to give the contestants another shocker with a new wildcard entry. Post Vishal Aditya Singh's performance, Salman welcomes him on stage. Questioning him on his strategy and game for the show, Salman plays a small rapid fire with him before sending him inside the house. Soon after, Salman engages the housemates in 'galat faimi ke gubbare' leading to a lot of fireworks. Drawing a closure to the episode, Salman introduces Vishal to the housemates as the new wild card.

