Bigg Boss October 19 Update: Salman Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar go on a laugh riot tonight!

The weekend is here and it's time for the host Salman Khan to round up public opinions and give the contestants a reality check. While the contestants were getting ready to meet their favourite host, Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar make a surprise visit to the house to promote their upcoming movie Saand Ki Aankh. Taapsee and Bhumi are in awe of the interiors and extremely excited to meet the housemates. After taking a tour of the house, Taapsee and Bhumi introduce the contestant with another new member of the house, the 'sand' which accompanied them inside today.

Taapsee and Bhumi ask the contestant to buckle up for a fun task called 'Saand ki Laat'. For this task, each contestant has to take a name of another contestant who they think have to get on the rodeo bull and hope to see them fall off it. This act takes a very funny turn when Siddhartha Dey choose Shefali to fall in love from the top of the bull, on the other hand Paras chooses Abu for talking nonstop in front of the guests. Some misunderstandings also get clarified when Rashami tells Aarti that she should not play under anyone's influence. Abu, Paras and Sidharth Shukla are the ones who get the most number of 'Saand ki Laat'.



Salman Khan, Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar

Bidding the housemates goodbye, Taapsee and Bhumi join Salman Khan on the stage, Salman welcomes them, and they have a conversation about their upcoming movie. Salman later asks them to try their hand at a Hulahoop and in a barter they ask him to do the iconic Dharmendra step on 'Jat Yamla Pagla Deewana'. The actors then proceed to showcasing some sharpshooting skills from their movie. They then join Salman in bursting some balloons with the air gun. The trio shares some fun anecdotes from their visit inside the Bigg Boss house.



