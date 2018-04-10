Bigg Boss runner-up Hina Khan will only tie the knot after three years!

Hina Khan says she wants to focus on her career and will only think about marriage after three years



Hina Khan

Hina Khan, who clase close to winning the recently concluded season of Bigg Boss, has revealed she would only enter holy matrimony after three years. At the moment, she currently doesn't plan on tying the knot any time soon and is quite content about being single. Hina is completely focussed on her career.

Hina Khan was considered one of the most stylish contestants during her stint on Bigg Boss 11. She always wore a new outfit on each episode.

Speaking on her decision Hina has says, "On my exit from the show I decided to not think about marriage for three years. We both have our careers and are doing well and now I'm currently busy with something and want to progress with that."

Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal are reportedly dating. He was also a part of Bigg Boss 11. Before entering the Salman Khan-hosted show, Hina competed on Khatron Ke Khiladi. The current season of Bigg Boss was won by Shilpa Shinde.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates