Bigg Boss Season 14: Rubina Dilaik reveals the hilarious story of how she and husband Abhinav started dating

There's nothing we love more than a cute love story. The Bigg Boss house's cutest Jodi, husband wife duo Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla revealed the adorable story of how Abhinav wooed her, but still played hard to get before they finally got together. Captured from the 24 x 7 Live stream available only on Voot Select, Rubina revealed to housemate Jasmin Bhasin how she had to chase after Abhinav in the early stages of their relationship.

Lounging around together, Abhinav and Rubina told Jasmin Bhasin the story of how they became a couple. Rubina revealed, "He was very unpredictable, used to talk, woo, and the disappear. I used to think day and night they he hasn't messaged me today. He used to reply to my messages after 10 hours and didn't use to talk despite being online. I driving my car in his lane right below his house and he refuses to answer my calls."

She added, "And when he used to answer my phone after 3-4 calls, he said that he just came back from the gym. I was like 'Yes, I was just passing by your house so I'll ask. Then he said, "I have plans today." To this Abhinav said, "Meine papad belle aur issne dose."

While the journey to get here might have been arduous, they are certainly enjoying marital bliss now! Catch many such juicy tits and bits only on the Bigg Boss House livestream available on Voot Select!

