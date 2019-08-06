Bigg Boss Tamil: Saravanan eliminated for bragging about groping women

television

Tamil actor Saravanan was ousted from the latest season of Tamil Bigg Boss for allegedly bragging about having groped women on buses during his youth.

A promotional photo of Saravanan posted on Tamil Bigg Boss' Facebook page

To say that the reality television show Bigg Boss is mired in controversies would be an understatement. No matter which language of the show you follow, you'll find all the drama there is to find. In a recent turn of events, Bigg Boss Tamil 3 contestant Saravanan has been eliminated from the show owing to his flippant and controversial comments regarding women.

In the show hosted by Kamal Haasan, Tamil actor Saravanan allegedly bragged about how he used to sexually molest women on buses during his youth. Trade analysts Ramesh Bala and Kaushik LM tweeted confirming the news. Here's what Ramesh Bala tweeted:

#BREAKING : #Saravanan eliminated from #BiggBossTamil3 for saying he has inappropriately behaved with women in Bus travel during his youth.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 5, 2019

Kaushik LM also wrote about the "huge decision" taken by the makers of Bigg Boss Tamil. He tweeted, "Breaking: #Saravanan evicted from #BiggBossTamil3 due to his recent controversial comments abt playfully groping female passengers while traveling in bus during his college days.. HUGE decision by #BiggBossTamil."

While many followers of the show and of Saravanan were dead against the decision to oust the actor from the show, there were others who asked the actor to look up consent.

One Twitter user wrote, "To all those brainless f*******s sympathizing with #Saravanan saying Kavin/Arav/Dharshan should be chucked out of the show, look up CONSENT", while another said, "The punishment for #Saravanan is not for groping in bus 20 years before. It is for declaring proudly in front of the world about the same in National TV..."

The incident occurred last week during a special episode when Saravanan spoke about travelling by bus with the sole purpose of groping women. Saravanan was called out for his controversial comments on social media, and singer Chinmayi Sripaada took to Twitter to express her disgust. Here's what she tweeted:

A Tamil channel aired a man proudly proclaiming he used the Public Bus Transport system to molest/grope women - to cheers from the audience.



And this is a joke. To the audience. To the women clapping. To the molester.



Damn. https://t.co/kaL7PMDw4u — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) July 27, 2019

A few days after boasting about molesting women on national television, Saravanan tried to bring the situation under control by calling his acts a mistake, and that nobody should make the same mistakes that he made. Seems like his apology came a little too late as a majority of the audience and the makers of the show didn't appreciate his remarks.

