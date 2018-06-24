Bigger films give me more visibility: Freddy Daruwala

The actor also played pivotal roles in films like "Holiday" with Akshay Kumar, "Commando 2" among others

Freddy Daruwala

Bollywood actor Freddy Daruwala, who was last seen in Salman Khan starrer "Race 3", says working in a big budget film gives new actors greater mileage.

Asked if acting in a multi-starrer gives him tough time to get any solo lead film, Freddy told IANS: "I keep getting different kind of films, but I am very choosy about what I pick up. As a newcomer like me, I am offered two kinds of works, one that gives me money, and another that builds my career. I would definitely go for the later because bigger films give me more visibility and mileage."

The actor also played pivotal roles in films like "Holiday" with Akshay Kumar, "Commando 2" among others. "I started my career in 2014 and in the span of four years, I have done eight films, including regional and independent films. But people only can recall my screen presence from those big budget films. Hopefully, I will reach to a point in my career from where I will be able to combine both kinds of films," he added.

