Bigger homes for you, Rahul Gandhi tells Mumbai

Congress president, at rally on Friday, says bigger houses under govt schemes for Mumbaikars will be announced within two days of coming to power

(From left) Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan, senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, and party president Rahul Gandhi at the MMRDA grounds, BKC, on Friday. Pics/Suresh Karkera

Launching his election campaign, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, on Friday, promised Mumbaikars bigger houses under the slum rehabilitation and other government schemes that offer free housing. The decision will be taken within two days of his government coming to power, he said.

Gandhi began his speech by welcoming Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman who was released from Pakistan late Friday evening. While assuring better homes and a minimum income for poor across the country, Gandhi came down heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with his "Chowkidar Chor Hai" slogan amid a significant response from the crowd.

Gandhi challenged Modi for a debate over corruption in the presence of media persons. "But he will never come out because the chowkidar is not only chor, but he is also darpok (a coward)," Gandhi said in his 30-minute speech at the MMRDA grounds in BKC.



The crowd at the event was reportedly much lesser than the Gandhi family's previous addresses from the same venue

Promises to poor

The PM could not respond to our queries in Rafael deal when we challenged him in the Parliament, Gandhi said, accusing Modi of corruption, interference in the RBI, CBI and other bodies of constitutional importance. He blamed Modi's wrongdoings for killing job opportunities and affecting small businesses. Certain people like Anil Ambani, Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi and Mallya were given all monetary benefits at the cost of the poor, he said pointing to the demonetisation in 2016.

Gandhi said the BJP had created two Indias - one for some 15 to 20 rich people and another for the people who are exploited for the benefit of the rich. "Did you see Anil Ambani in the queues during demonetisation?" he asked, while also describing how the "Gabbar Singh Tax (GST)" had ruined small businesses and manufacturing in the country.

He said his government would take care of everything that needs to be done for the poor and underprivileged, and promised farm loan waivers, boost for local manufacturing, employment and financial support for entrepreneurs.

Earlier in the day, he addressed a rally in Dhule where the party claimed an attendance of over a lakh farmers, tribals and labourers. However, Mumbai's attendance did not match the previous rallies of the Gandhi family at the same venue.

'Mumbai is very different'

Gandhi said that Mumbai was very different because it is a symbol of unity. "They talk of creating smart cities but have failed. In fact, Mumbai has always been one of the smartest cities in the world. We will have to use the city's strength and support it because this city sets course for our nation," he said.

Seeking the vote of Mumbaikars, former CM Ashok Chavan announced that the decision of bigger homes would apply to all government schemes that allot accommodation of specific sizes. The promised size of homes is 500 sq ft against the existing cap of 269 sq ft.

