Biggest jump in new cases of COVID-19 in Mumbai and Maharashtra

In G North ward, 25 new cases were reported from Dharavi, including the death of a 69-year-old man. Representation pic

Since the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus, Mumbai as well as Maharashtra reported the biggest jump in positive cases on Thursday.

While 522 new confirmed cases of the infectious disease were reported in Mumbai along with six deaths, 778 cases were reported in Maharashtra, taking the total number of infection cases in the state to 6,427.

City has total 4,205 cases

State health department officials said Mumbai now has a total of 4,205 confirmed cases. A total of 14 new cases of deaths were reported in the state, including one in Navi Mumbai, five in Pune and one each in Dhule and Nandurbar.

Of these 14 victims of COVID-19, only two were senior citizens, said the state health department officials, adding that nine others were in the age group of 40 to 59 years, while three were aged below 40. In G North ward, 25 new cases were reported from Dharavi, including the death of a 69-year-old man, a resident of Shastri Nagar. Six new cases were reported from Mahim and one from the police colony in Dadar on Thursday.

City's total toll at 168: civic officials

While the state health department officials said Mumbai has so far recorded 167 deaths due to the virus, civic officials said city's total figure stands at 168.

According to the data released by the civic body, G South ward, which includes Worli and Lower Parel, has the highest number of cases at 507, followed by E ward, which includes Byculla and Chinchpokli, with 368 cases.

Meanwhile, two more staffers of T B Hospital in Sewri tested positive on Thursday taking the total number of cases to eight.

Dr Lalitkumar Anande, medical superintendent of the hospital, said, "A nurse who lives in the red zone area in Worli has tested positive. She was not working in the ward where the rest of the staff members were working. She complained of fever and has been admitted at SevenHills Hospital. A ward boy also tested positive and has been admitted at Kasturba Hospital."

So far, 840 people who tested positive for the deadly virus have been discharged after full recovery.