Bihar: 11 held in Muzaffarpur shelter case

Eleven employees of a child shelter home in Bihar's Muzaffarpur were arrested for sexually harassing scores of girls living at the facility, police said on Tuesday. After receiving information in the connection, the police raided the vicinity on Monday and rescued 44 girls. While addressing the media, Bihar DGP KS Dwivedi said that medical reports of twenty-nine out of forty-two girls indicated that sexual contact was established with them.

"Forty-two out of forty-four girls living there underwent medical examinations, two were ill. Medical reports of 29 out of 42 girls indicated sexual contact. Police have arrested ten out of eleven accused,¿ the Bihar DGP said.

"Four girls were reported missing from the shelter home since December 15, 2013. Three girls were reported dead, two in hospital. When we checked their record, only one girl was missing. She was found married in Muzaffarpur during the investigation," the official added.

Terming the incident unfortunate, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader, Tejashwi Yadav, accused the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led state government of shielding the culprits. Yadav tweeted in Hindi and said, "Multiple cases of rapes are being reported from Bihar and the government is silent. They just care about power!".

