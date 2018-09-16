Bihar: 18 children rescued from Buddhist missionary school

national

Tripura minister Roy Barman

Eighteen tribal students were rescued from a Buddhist missionary school in Bihar and brought to Agartala, a Tripura minister said. The children, belonging to the Mog and the Chakma community at Pencharthal in the North Tripura district, were sent by their families for studies in Bodh Gaya, but the school was shut down two months ago without informing their parents, state Health and Family Welfare Minister Sudip Roy Barman said.

The children were rescued by Bihar police. Roy Barman received the children on Friday at the Agartala railway station. "The Department of Tribal Welfare will ask the Bihar government for proper investigation of the incident," Roy Barman said.

Tripura State Child Welfare Society chairperson Nilima Ghosh, who met the children, alleged that she found marks of torture on their bodies. She said that the Child Welfare Society would soon start legal action against the school authority.

