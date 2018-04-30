Bihar: 2 held after minor molestation video goes viral

Two Special Investigation Teams (SIT) were also constituted to investigate the incident



Two people have been detained by the police for their alleged involvement in the molestation of a minor girl in Jehanabad. Earlier, an FIR was lodged against unidentified persons after videos showing a minor girl being molested by a group of youths went viral on social networking sites on Saturday.

Two Special Investigation Teams (SIT) were also constituted to investigate the incident.

