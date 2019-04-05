Bihar board 10th Result 2019, BSEB result will be declared on 6th April 2019

national

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is set to declare the BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2019 on April 6, 2019, on the official site biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

As per the latest update coming from the BSEB, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is set to declare the BSEB Bihar Board Intermediate 12th Result 2019 on April 6, 2019, at 12.30 pm on their official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The Bihar School Examination Board confirmed that the Bihar Matric Result 2019 for Class 10 students will be declared tomorrow i.e. on 6th April 2019, said the press release.

Post the declaration, students can access their results from the official websites of the Board i.e. biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. This year, the BSEB is declaring the Bihar Board Result 2019 early keeping in mind the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2019. One of the main reason for the board to declare the results early is that once the Lok Sabha election commences, teachers will be busy in the poll preparation.

This year, the Bihar board had declared the Class 12 Result i.e. Bihar Intermediate Result 2019 almost two months in advance than the scheduled date of June 2019. Students, who want to steer clear of rumours and misinformation and are looking to get the latest and verified information about Bihar Board 10th Result 2019 declaration date, can visit and check their results on bihar12.jagranjosh.com.

This year, the Class 10 board examination was held from February 21 to February 29 at 1,426 centres.

Bihar Board 10th Result – Sneak-peek into last year’s key statistics



Total number of students - 17.58 Lakh

Overall pass percentage - 68.89 percent

Total number of passed students - 12,11,617

Steps to check 2019 Bihar Board 10th Results:

As a student, feelings of nervousness and excitement are the only emotions that you will experience before the SSC Bihar results will be declared. So, to avoid confusion, we show you easy steps on how to check your Bihar board 10th Result without any problems:

Visit bihar10.jagranjosh.com

Enter your admit card number and other details. Check your personal details carefully

Click on the submit button

Your Bihar 10th Result 2019 will be displayed on the computer screen

Check your SSC 2019 Bihar Board Result carefully

Now, download a PDF copy or take a printout of the BSEB Result 2019 scorecard

Once you see the results, download a copy ot take a printout of the Bihar Board 10th Result 2019 mark sheet so that you can use it as a provisional result for your admission until official scorecards are issued by the BSEB.

