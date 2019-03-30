Bihar Board 12th Result 2019 to be declared at 2.30 pm at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

results

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is set to declare the BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2019 today (March 30) on the official site biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is set to declare the BSEB Bihar Board Intermediate 12th Result 2019 today (March 30) on the official site www.biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. However as there are a lot of students who will be on the website to check the results, it will be convenient to check the results on bihar12.jagranjosh.com. Alternatively, the candidates can also get access to their results on India’s number educational website Jagran Josh.

The BSEB Bihar Board Intermediate 12th Result 2019 will be available on official website www.biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

However, since there will be a lot of traffic on the official site, it will be easier to check in the steps given below.

>> Visit bihar12.jagranjosh.com

>> Click on the relevant link to select Bihar Board 12th Result 2018

>> Enter your admit card / roll number and other important details

>> Click on the submit button

>> Check your Bihar Board 12th Result 2018 and take a printout

In 2018, the BSEB 12th Result was declared on June 6. A total of 12.6 lakh students had registered for the exam of which 11.9 lakhs appeared. The overall pass percentage for Bihar Intermediate Result was 52.95 percent.

The Bihar School Examination Board is popularly known by its acronym i.e. BSEB. The BSEB is the primary agency entrusted with the task of holding and conducting board examinations at secondary and higher secondary school levels. As per the general trend, the Board conducts the annual matric exams for Class 10 students and the intermediate exams for Class 12 students in the months of February and March. In addition to the annual board exams, the BSEB also conducts the Diploma in Physical Education, Certificate in Physical Education and Teachers Training Examination as per government norms.

