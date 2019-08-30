Bihar: Brothers arrested for 'abducting' Kashmiri sisters

crime

According to the police, the brothers fell in love and married the sisters

Two brothers from Rambishanpur village in Bihar's Supaul district have been picked up by police for allegedly kidnapping two Kashmiri sisters and bringing them to Bihar after falling in love with them, police said.

"The two brothers, named Tabrez and Parwez from Rambishanpur had gone to Kashmir to work as labors. There they used to work in Nagma Banihal village of Ramban district. While staying there, they fell in love with two sisters there. Then they abducted them for marriage and brought them here in Bihar," Vidyasagar, DSP, Sadar told PTI.

"The girls' father had registered an FIR there. After that few police officials from there came to Bihar in search of the two sisters. The court will look into the matter now," he added.

On the other hand, the couples have claimed that they are married and are happy with each other."We don't want to go back. We are happy with our husbands," said one of the sisters.

With inputs from PTI

