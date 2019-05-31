Bihar 'chaiwallah' who is a Narendra Modi fan lands in Delhi to sell tea

national

The tea seller goes about selling tea here and has even painted a portrait of the leader on his torso that also sports the colours of the national flag- saffron, white and green.

A chaiwallah from Bihar's Muzaffarpur and a huge Modi fan landed up in the national capital to show his support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was sworn in for the second time after his spectacular win in the Lok Sabha elections.



"I sell tea in Muzaffarpur. I try to visit and sell tea wherever Prime Minister Modi holds a public meeting. Since the Prime Minister is taking oath in Delhi, I have come here. I will go back once it is over," Ashok told ANI here.



Ashok goes about selling tea here and has even painted a portrait of the leader on his torso that also sports the colours of the national flag- saffron, white and green.



The tea seller also carries a dustbin on his back for customers to discard their empty cups after consuming tea. Ashok says he does so to promote Swachh Bharat Abhiyan initiated by Modi.

Smriti Irani, who defeated Congress President Rahul Gandhi in Amethi during the Lok Sabha Elections, former foreign secretary S Jaishankar, Piyush Goyal, Harsh Vardhan, Dharmendra Pradhan and Prakash Javadekar were among those sworn in as Union Ministers on Thursday.

Former chief ministers of Uttarakhand and Jharkhand Ramesh Pokhriyal and Arjun Munda respectively also took the oath of office and secrecy as Union ministers.

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Giriraj Singh and Shiromani Akali Dal's Harsimrat Kaur Badal were also sworn-in by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Goyal, Irani, Javadekar, Vardhan, Badal, Pradhan and Naqvi have been retained as ministers in the new government.

Industrialist Mukesh Ambani, veteran industry leader Ratan Tata, steel baron L N Mittal and Adani Group head Gautam Adani were among the who's who of corporate India present at the grand swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Cabinet of Ministers.

The RBI Governor also arrived early for the high-profile ceremony marking Modi's second tenure as the PM.

Bollywood celebrities such as Anil Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Boney Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput also joined the ceremony in Delhi.

