Bihar CM Nitish Kumar: Liquor ban benefitted society
Kumar gave some statistics and said that World Health Organisation had published a report, according to which 30 lakh people died because of drinking alcohol in 2016
State Chief Minister Nitish Kumar hoisted the flag at the Gandhi Maidan in Patna on Thursday on the occasion of the 73rd Independence Day on India. Kumar spoke about topics like the liquor ban which was imposed by his government three years ago and said that it was a path-breaking initiative which really benefitted the society immensely.
"We enforced liquor ban on the demand of women which benefitted the society as people were taken away from the bottle and engaged in productive work. Over four crore people from the state joined in the movement supporting the liquor ban," he said. Kumar gave some statistics and said that World Health Organisation had published a report, according to which 30 lakh people died because of drinking alcohol in 2016 which was around 5 per cent of total deaths which were reported in that year.
"Some educated people say that drinking liquor is a fundamental right. I strongly object this and there is data to back the claim that liquor is evil for society," he added. He also spoke about other policies and schemes of the state government and the benefits which the common man has received fro them.
(with inputs from ANI)
-
The nation celebrated the 73rd Independence Day on August 15, 2019 and marking the occasion Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag at the ramparts of the historic Red Fort in Delhi and addressed the nation
-
Dressed in a white kurta-pyjama and a colourful turban, Narendra Modi was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the Red Fort. Continuing the tradition of sporting bright-coloured turbans for his Independence Day speeches, Modi chose a predominately yellow-coloured headgear for the first I-Day address of his second term.
-
Narendra Modi sported a yellow-coloured turban with a dash of green and red along with a long trail that extended till his ankle. Keeping the outfit simple he donned plain white half-sleeved kurta paired with his signature taut churidar. The look was accentuated with a unique scarf around his neck with an orange border placed with a black and white pattern.
-
The Prime Minister then inspected the Guard of Honour. As he delivered the customary Independence Day speech, the mood of the crowd at Red Fort is something you can't miss. It was a lovely morning at the Red Fort as light showers made the historic monument shine even brighter
-
Despite a rainy morning, people gathered at the Red Fort to celebrate the 73rd Independence Day with great pomp and show. Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and other ministers were also seated for the speech
-
Despite a rainy morning, people gathered at the Red Fort to celebrate the 73rd Independence Day with great pomp and show. Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and other ministers were also seated for the speech.
-
Narendra Modi gave his speech from a dais, which was adorned with white flowers, denoting peace and setting the mood right, given the occasion. The front of the Red fort wore colours of the national flag with flower decoration
-
On 15th August 1947, Jawaharlal Nehru hoisted independent India's national flag at the Red Fort. Since then, every year, continuing the decades-long tradition, the Prime minister of the country hoists the national flag at the monument
-
Known for his affection towards kids, Prime Minister Narendra Modi yet again revealed the softer version of himself as he met children after his Independence Day speech at the Red Fort
-
As the Prime Minister stepped down from his car and moved towards the area where children were seated, the visibly excited kids could not hold their excitement and rushed to shake hands with him
Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave his first Independence Day speech, after assuming the office for the second term with a thumping majority at Red Fort. Not just political figures, but common people and children were also seen at the venue. Here are some of the photos of the event. Pic/Pallav Paliwal
