Search

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar says, Ram temple is not on our agenda

Oct 29, 2018, 15:14 IST | IANS

The Janata Dal-United also made it categorically clear that it would accept the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya title suit that would commence hearing in January 2019

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar says, Ram temple is not on our agenda
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD-U, which is part of the BJP-led NDA, on Monday said the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya is not on the party's agenda.

The Janata Dal-United also made it categorically clear that it would accept the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya title suit that would commence hearing in January 2019.

"Construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya is not on our party's agenda," party spokesperson Sanjay Singh told the media here.

The JD-U leader considered close to party chief Nitish Kumar said the BJP ally was not backing or supporting anyone on the disputed issue in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh.

"The construction of the temple at a particular place in Ayodhya is a disputed case. The JD-U will accept the verdict of the top court in the case," he added.

In the past also JD-U had made it clear that the party was not with the Bharatiya Janata Party as far as the Ram Janmabhoomi issue was concerned.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in the headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Tags

nitish kumarbiharnational news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Nitish Kumar wins vote of trust in Bihar Assembly

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK