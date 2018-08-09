Bihar CM Nitish Kumar thanks TRS for support in Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman election

national

Nitish Kumar

JD(U) president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today thanked Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for the support extended by TRS to his party candidate in the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman election.

Kumar rang up the Telangana Rashtra Samithi president this afternoon and thanked him for the support of TRS members for his party MP and NDA candidate Harivansh Narayan Singh in the election to the post of Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha, according to Rao's office.

He also extended support to efforts towards Telangana's development, it said adding KCR congratulated Kumar on the victory of his party candidate in the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman post. Kumar had earlier requested KCR to support the TRS. NDA candidate and JD(U) member Harivansh Narayan Singh was today elected as Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman, defeating opposition's B K Hariprasad.

