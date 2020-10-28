Bihar elections: 18% voting; glitches in 75 EVMs

A woman arrives at the polling station to vote in Masaurhi, Bihar on Wednesday. Pic/AFP

Even as the Election Commission said that 18.48% polling was recorded till 11 am during the first phase of Bihar Assembly elections in 71 constituencies on Wednesday, voters in some districts faced inconvenience due to technical glitches in EVMs.

Voters waited in queues of over an hour and some even returned home without casting votes as technical snags affected the functioning of over 75 EVMs or VVPATs in Munger, Arwal, Gaya and Nawada districts.

Voters in Gaya, Jahanabad, Aurangabad, Jamui, Bhabhua, Sasaram, Baka, Kaimur also complained of technical and other errors in EVMs.

Due to this, polling started late by 30 minutes to 2 hours at several places.

In Munger, technical glitches in Electronic Voting Machines or EVMS were reported in polling booths 165 and 231. The polling agents at these booths claimed that one EVM had the name of RJD candidate but the party poll symbol was missing.

Besides, similar glitches were reported at polling booths in Bihiya village in Bhojpur district, booth number 245 in Rohtas district and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail machine at booth number 26.

As per Election Commission data, Rohtas district has so far registered 15.87%, Arwal 14.81%, Jahanabad 11.41%, Aurangabad 19.71%, Gaya 19.10%, Nawada 23.42%, Bhagalpur 23.1%, Banka 22.58%, Munger 15.2%, Lakhisarai 26.76%, Shekhpura 17.31%, Patna 18.97%, Bhojpur 16.21%, and Buxar 19.10%.

