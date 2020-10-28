Bihar elections: Agriculture Minister Prem Kumar in trouble for wearing lotus mask

Senior BJP leader and Bihar Agriculture Minister Prem Kumar landed in a controversy after he visited a polling booth wearing lotus flower printed face mask while casting his vote. Kumar is the BJP candidate from Gaya town and he has been elected six times from this seat. On Wednesday, he was found wearing a yellow colour face mask with a print of lotus on it.

As per the Election Commission guidelines, the campaign ended 36-hours before the beginning of the polling.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal said the party will bring this to the notice of the Election Commission.

