Bihar Elections: If voted to power, will fulfill aspirations of people, says Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday slammed the opposition parties saying they only learnt to "divide" society and win irrespective of anything else. He said while the NDA government ensured fulfilment of all basic facilities in Bihar during its last tenure, it will now fulfil all "aspirations" of the people if elected to power.

The Prime Minister once again took a jibe at former Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Chief Tejashwi Yadav. Without naming them, Modi said the people of Bihar have "rejected jungle raj and double yuvraj" over the double engine government of the BJP and the JD-U.

Addressing a public rally here, Modi said, "Today the condition of Congress is such that it does not have even 100 MPs in the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha."

Slamming the opposition parties, Modi said, "Opposition has learnt only to divide society and win irrespective of anything else. They are looting people. But the people of nation have understood what the truth is."

He said the return of "double-engine" government will help the state progress at a faster pace and the people of Bihar have rejected the "jungle raj" and double "yuvraj", without naming Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav.

He said that those who are in opposition of the NDA are again looking at Bihar with "greed". "But people of Bihar know, who is serious for the development and who is serious for the development of their family," Modi said.

He said today the rule of family is being defeated and democracy is winning, "rangbaazi and rangdari" is being defeated and development is winning.

"Today arrogance is being defeated and the hard work is winning, scams are being defeated and the rights of people are winning, 'gundagardi' is being defeated and the rule of law is winning," Modi said.

Highlighting the works of the NDA in the state, Modi said, "In the last decade, every house in the state got electricity and gas connections. Now, from 2021 to 2030, it is time to fulfill more aspirations of the people of Bihar. And, now after electricity grid and water grid, the stress is on developing the gas grid connectivity."

Modi claimed that each and every woman of Bihar was determined to vote for the NDA because he cares about India's mothers and daughters.

"Now I am seeing on social media in Bihar that the women are backing me. They are saying whatever the gents do, but we will support Modi because he works for them," he said.

"The NDA has given poor their right to vote in the real sense. All social categories of Bihar have the right to choose a leader of their choice."

"If the poor would have not got the right to vote, then I would not have become the 'Pradhan Sewak' to serve the people," Modi said.

He reminded the RJD of its 15 year-rule and said, "Bihar cannot forget those days when elections were made a joke. For them the election meant violence, murder, booth capturing and the right of vote snatched from the poor and the marginalised," he said.

"The people of the 'jungle raj' used to snatch the rights of the poor by locking them inside their house. And the NDA gave the right to vote to all the poor. Now people have the right to elect their representative and government," Modi said.

"The kind of indication we are getting after the polling in the first phase, it is clear that the NDA is going to form the government in the state," said Modi.

He said the people have decided to take Bihar to new heights. Modi also hailed the people of the state for coming out to vote during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Voting for Phase 2 of Bihar Assembly elections is underway in 94 constituencies in 17 districts. In phase 1, held on October 28, 71 constituencies went to vote. The third and final phase of voting is scheduled for November 7 and the results will be declared on November 10.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever