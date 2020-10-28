Bihar elections: Narendra Modi invokes Ram Mandir in the land of Sita

As the first phase of voting was underway in Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday raised the Ram Mandir issue in his rally in Darbhanga. He also reminded the people of the 'Jungle Raj' during the erstwhile Rashtriya Janata Dal's 15-year-rule.

"A grand Ram Temple is being built in Ayodhya... but those political forces who used to question us on the date (of when the temple construction will begin) are now forced to applaud... This is the identity of the BJP and the NDA, we do what we promise," Modi said while referring to Sita's connection with the Mithila region of which Darbhanga is a part.

Raising a finger at the RJD, without referring to it, over the law and order issue, the Prime Minister said, "The people of Bihar have resolved to again defeat those who introduced the 'jungle raj' in the state and looted Bihar. Crime was rampant in the state under them."

He said that those who ruled Bihar in the past had special 'love' for the word 'commission' and alleged that bribe was the norm while schemes were not implemented. He recalled the example of the Kosi Setu that connected Mithilanchal.

The Prime Minister also urged those who would be exercising their electoral rights on Wednesday to take precautions in view of the pandemic.

A total of 71 seats have gone to the polls on Wednesday. Six members of the Bihar cabinet are contesting in the first phase.

