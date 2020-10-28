Bihar elections: Polling agent dies of heart attack in Nawada

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

A polling agent died due to heart attack in Nawada district on Wednesday during the first phase of Bihar Assembly elections, officials said.

Krishna Kumar Singh was deployed at booth number 258 at Fulma village in Hisua Assembly constituency when he complained of chest pain, eyewitness said. He was rushed to Sadar Hospital at Nawada where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The eyewitnesses claimed that there was no medical staff deployed at the polling booth to help in emergency situations.

The first phase of polling for 71 seats is currently underway in 16 districts, in which 1,066 candidates of different political parties are in fray.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever