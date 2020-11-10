Bihar elections: Tej Pratap leads in Hasanpur, Tejashwi in front from Raghopur with over 5,000 votes

After trailing for some time, Lalu Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav took a lead of more than 1,300 votes over his rival candidate of ruling Janata Dal-United (JD-U) from the Hasanpur Assembly seat, while his younger brother and Mahagathbandhan's Chief Ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav widened his lead by over 5,000 votes in the Raghopur Assembly constituency.

Tej Pratap, who was trailing in the earlier trends, took the lead of over 1,300 votes over his rival Raj Kumar Ray of the JD-U.

Tej Pratap, who had won from the Mahua Assembly seat in 2015, has shifted his seat to Hasanpur in this Assembly polls. With 20,451 votes, Tej Pratap is leading Ray who has got 19,118 votes so far.

Rakesh Ranjan aka Pappu Yadav's Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) candidate from Hasanpur, Arjun Prasad Yadav, has 2,864 votes and LJP's Manish Kumar has 3,788 votes.

Meanwhile, Tejashwi widened his lead by over 5,000 votes in the Raghopur Assembly seat with 17,575 votes. His rival, BJP's Satish Kumar, was trailing by over 5,000 votes with 12,248 votes in his kitty. Tejashwi had won the 2015 Assembly seat from Raghopur, which was once represented by Lalu Prasad between 1995 and 2005.

After Lalu Prasad, the seat was represented by his wife Rabri Devi between 2005 and 2010. In 2010, BJP's Satish Kumar had defeated Rabri Devi. The Raghopur seat is considered as one of the strongholds of Lalu Prasad.

Meanwhile, Sharad Yadav's daughter Subhashini Bundela, who contested as the Congress candidate from Bihariganj, is now leading by a narrow margin of just 8 votes.

According to the poll panel, Subashini has so far got 19,693 votes while her opponent, JD(U)'s Niranjan Kumar Mehta, has got 19,685 votes till now.

Earlier in the day, she was trailing her rival candidate by over 2,000 votes.

Lovely Anand, the wife of jailed former MP Anand Mohan who contested as a RJD candidate, is trailing by over 20,000 votes in the Saharsa Assembly constituency. Alok Ranjan of the BJP is leading with 50,574 votes, while Lovely Anand has so far got 31,956 votes in the early trends.

Bihar voted for the 243-member Assembly in three phases -- on October 28, November 3 and November 7.

The RJD had won 80 seats in the 2015 Assembly polls, while the JD(U) had won 71 seats. The BJP had won 53 seats and the LJP managed two seats.

The Bihar elections are being seen as a referendum on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, whose JD(U) is in alliance with the BJP-led NDA. Nitish Kumar has governed Bihar three times in a row since 2005.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever