Bihar elections: VIP chief booked for COVID-19 norms, MCC violations

Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani has been booked under Disaster Management Act for violating COVID-19 norms and for breaching Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in Saharsa's Simri Bakhtiyarpur town on Saturday.

The incident appeared at Sub-divisional Magistrate office in Simri Bakhtiyarpur where Sahani and his supporters went to file nomination to contest Bihar Assembly election 2020.

According to Area Circle Officer (CO), some of the supporters were not wearing mask when they were inside the government office. Apart from this, they did not followed social distancing norms too.

"Sahani supporters were involved in breaching pandemic norms on two counts. They were not using masks and not maintaining social distancing norms. The entire situation inside the premises of SDM attributes to breach of MCC," said Krishna Kumar Singh, CO of Simri Bakhtiyarpur.

After the nomination, Sahani along with his supporters went to a marriage hall located at Hatiagachi area for a public rally. Since, Sahani has not taken necessary permission to organise a public event, it was also a violation of MCC.

"We are committed to implement MCC in the area. A case (No-350/20) has been registered against the candidate under relevant sections of Disaster Management Act, violation of section 144 and COVID-19 Act," Singh said.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever