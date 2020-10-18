Bihar: Eyeing rural voters, Grand Alliance woos farmers and youth

With nearly 90 per cent of Bihar population living in villages, the Grand Alliance or Mahagathbandhan sought to woo youths, farmers, and labourers through its joint poll manifesto released on Saturday.

Tejashwi Yadav, the chief ministerial face of the Grand Alliance, said that the manifesto promised to usher in change in Bihar. The Mahagathbandhan sought to address the issues related to farmers and labourers, given the fact that the state has a rural-based economy with 89 per cent people living in villages and 76 per cent of them directly dependent on the agriculture sector.

Hence, a loan waiver for farmers was one of the key points in this manifesto. The leaders of Mahagathbandhan know that 18 to 20 districts are affected by floods every year and repayment of loans is not easy for affected farmers. Attracting the farmers through loan waiver promise could be a game changer for the Mahagathbandhan.

Meanwhile, Bihar's COVID-19 recovery rate touched 94.24 per cent, which is the highest among all states of India and countries having registered more than one lakh positive cases, Health Minister Mangal Pandey said. "Biharis are number one in defeating Coronavirus. Bihar's recovery rate is 94.21 per cent, highest among all states and countries having more than one lakh registered cases," Pandey said in a tweet.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever