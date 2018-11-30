Bihar: FIR filed against JD(U) MLA for seeking extortion

Nov 30, 2018, 15:52 IST | ANI

An FIR was registered after a complaint was filed by Akhilesh Kumar Jaiswal, the MD of the construction firm, who accused the JD(U) MLA of allegedly demanding Rs 50 lakh for road construction work worth Rs 20.77 crore awarded to his firm in Gopalganj

Representational Image

Janata Dal-United (JDU) MLA Amarendra Kumar Pandey alias Pappu Pandey has been booked for allegedly demanding Rs 50 lakh extortion money from the Managing Director (MD) of a construction firm.

An FIR was registered after a complaint was filed by Akhilesh Kumar Jaiswal, the MD of the construction firm, who accused the JD(U) MLA of allegedly demanding Rs 50 lakh for road construction work worth Rs 20.77 crore awarded to his firm in Gopalganj district.

Jaiswal also alleged he paid Rs 20 lakh to the MLA on three occasions, either as a loan or as a donation to the party fund.

In his complaint, the MD stated that the MLA's driver asked him on November 17 to call Pandey and provided his contact numbers. "When I met the MLA at his official flat on Bailey Road, he threatened to kill me and asked me to pay Rs 50 lakh extortion money for the road construction work in Gopalganj," Jaiswal's complaint read.

The action was initiated after he submitted a written complaint against the MLA to the Shastri Nagar police station on Wednesday.

