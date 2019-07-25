Bihar Flood: Death toll rises to 123

national

According to the state disaster management department, the death toll in the worst-affected Sitamarhi district rose to 37 from 27

Patna: As the situation worsened in the past two days due to heavy rainfall in Bihar, the death toll rose to 123 on Wednesday. At least 17 people have lost their lives during the flood.

According to the state disaster management department, the worst-affected by flood is Sitamarhi district. And the death toll rose to 37 from 27. Five more people died in Madhubani, taking the number of deaths in the district to 30.

After a brief let-up, the state has been receiving above normal rainfall for the past couple of days. It was hit by floods about earlier this month because of torrential rainfall in catchment areas of neighbouring Nepal.

Locals in Dangi Tola village of Katihar district in Bihar claimed that they had to eat rats as floods have wreaked havoc in the region. More than 300 families have been affected by floods in the area. Several houses were destroyed in the region.

Speaking to ANI, Talla Murmur, a local, said, "We have to eat rats as our house has been destroyed by the flood. There are no arrangements for us. The government has given no facility to us. We are dependent on rats only to fill our stomachs. All my family members eat rats as they are easy to find in the floods."

"I have come here to catch a mouse with my grandfather as we don't have anything else to eat," said Murmur's grandson Vijendra.

However, Block Development Officer of Kadwa constituency Rakesh Kumar Gupta said officials are unaware of the conditions claimed by the locals.

"We have no information regarding the condition of the villagers in the flood-affected areas. Even if they are eating rats, maybe it is likely that the tribal people might be eating it," he said.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Shakeel Ahmad Khan said he has written a letter to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, requesting him to provide assistance.

Bihar is witnessing floods as the water levels of several rivers have been rising following heavy rainfall in the past few days.

Many villages of Bihar's Araria, Darbhanga and Madhubani districts are flooded due to the heavy downpour.

