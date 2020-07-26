Bihar floods: Over 3,500 people rescued

As many as 21 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed across 12 flood-affected districts in Bihar, rescuing more than 3,500 people. Following the breach in the embankments in east Champaran and Gopalganj districts, NDRF teams reached there to carry out relief and rescue operations.

The river embankment, near Bhawanipur village in east Champaran, was breached on July 23-24 night due to the surging flood waters of the Gandak river. As soon as the embankment gave way, Bhawanipur village was inundated, affecting hundreds of people.

The NDRF personnel along with the district administration officials tackled the situation promptly. According to NDRF commandant Vijay Sinha, two 9th Battalion teams deployed in east Champaran reached the flood-affected areas and carried out rescue operations at night.

Special care was taken of children, women and senior citizens.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever