Former Bihar Chief Minister Jagannath Mishra passes away in Delhi

national

Jagannath Mishra breathed his last in New Delhi after a prolonged illness. He was a former minister in the Union cabinet and was elected chief minister of Bihar three times

Bihar former Chief Minister Jagannath Mishra has passed away in Delhi after prolonged illness. Pic/ANI

Jagannath Mishra, the former Chief Minister of Bihar passed away on Monday after a prolonged illness in Delhi. He had been a minister in the Union cabinet and was also a former Chief Minister of Bihar. Mishra represented the Indian National Congress and was elected as the Chief Minister of Bihar three times. Jagannath Mishra became arguably the most powerful Congress leader in Bihar after his brother L.N Mishra's assassination for much of the late seventies and eighties.

Bihar former Chief Minister Jagannath Mishra has passed away in Delhi after prolonged illness. pic.twitter.com/zyDlVD4HBP — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2019

Jagannath Mishra was referred to as "Maulana" Jagannath after he made Urdu, the second official language of the state in 1980. He had earned popularity of numerous teachers by taking over hundreds of private primary, middle and high schools across the state in 1977. He joined the Nationalist Congress Party after leaving Congress and then became a member of Janata Dal (United).

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates