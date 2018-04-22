Bihar: Four killed in road accident on National Highway 57

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Raj Kumar Shah said that all four of them died on the spot

Two trucks collided on National Highway 57 in Bihar's Purnea district killing four people, including two drivers and two cleaners. Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Raj Kumar Shah said that all four of them died on the spot.

Three people have been identified so far, while the details of the fourth person are yet to be ascertained, Shah said.

One truck was headed towards Araria district while the other, coming from the opposite direction, was on its way to Purnea, he said, adding that the bodies have been sent to Purnea Sadar Hospital for post-mortem.

