Bihar government website hacked, hackers post message praising Pakistan
They posted messages in praise of Pakistan and Islam
The official website of the Bihar Education Department was hacked on Sunday. The hackers uploaded messages in praise of Pakistan on the webpage. The responsibility for hacking the website was claimed by "RootAyyildiz Turkish Hacker". They posted messages in praise of Pakistan and Islam. After some time, however, the website was not accessible and displayed Service Unavailable. HTTP Error 503 message.
(with inputs from ANI)
