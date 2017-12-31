Bihar man collects funds 42 times to construct a toilet at home

The state offers Rs 12,000 per family for construction of toilet in rural as well as urban households; probe ordered as the villager drew over Rs 3 lakh



A man in a Bihar village has allegedly drawn government funds 42 times to construct toilets at his resident, an official said on Saturday.

A district official confirmed, "Yogeshwar Choudhary, a resident of Vishnupur Ram village under Hajipur Sadar block in Vaishali district, withdrew funds 42 times for toilet construction in his house. Every time he used different identity cards to withdraw funds."

The official added that Choudhary has drawn a total of R3,49,600 from the government.

According to the official, the revelation came to light while the authorities were conducting a financial check in the department. "A similar case has also emerged. Villager Visheshwar Ram drew funds around 10 times and collected R91,200 after promising to build a toilet in his house," the official said.

Apparently, both Choudhary and Rao committed the crimes in the first-half of 2015, but the cases have only come to light, now. Local social activist Rohit Kumar has demanded that the Vaishali district magistrate initiate order a probe into the case.

Dismissing the twin cases as "old", Vaishali Deputy Development Commissioner (DDC) Sarvanayan Yadav said. "These are old cases from 2015. Public Head Engineering Department officials would be able to reflect more on how such irregularities took place. We will speak on the issue only after a high-level probe into it."

Bihar has been offering Rs 12,000 per family for construction of toilet in rural as well as urban households.

