Bihar man fatally stabs four children; injures wife, another child

A man fatally stabbed his four children and critically injured his wife and fifth child in Siwan district of Bihar, following which he was arrested, police said on Tuesday.

Accused Awadhesh Chaudhary from Balha Alimardanpur village attacked his family with a sharp object on Monday night, Bhagwanpur police station incharge Vipin Singh told IANS.

While four of the couple's children -- three sons and a daughter -- died on the spot the woman and their fifth child were critically injured. The reason behind the crime is still not known.

Singh said the injured were admitted to a local hospital for treatment, from where doctors referred them to Patna since they are in critical condition.

The police officer said Chaudhary was being questioned.

