Bihar man jumps inside lion enclosure in Delhi zoo; escapes unhurt

This picture has been used for representational purposes only

New Delhi: A man jumped inside the enclosure of a lion in the Delhi zoo on Thursday, but escaped unhurt as the alert zoo staff acted quickly and tranquillised the animal.

The incident happened around 12:30 pm. The situation is under control now, Zoo sources said.

Rehan Khan, a native of Bihar's Champaran district, was in an inebriated state, they said. The zoo staff caught him and handed over to the police, the sources said.

#WATCH Delhi: A man entered into enclosure of a lion at Delhi Zoo after climbing its metal grille. He was later brought out safely. DCP(Southeast)says "He's Rehan Khan, a 28-yr-old man from Bihar. He seems to be mentally unstable.He was immediately brought out without any injury" pic.twitter.com/t5n6bfPx7p — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2019

