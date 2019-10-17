MENU

Bihar man jumps inside lion enclosure in Delhi zoo; escapes unhurt

Updated: Oct 17, 2019, 15:06 IST | PTI |

The incident happened around 12:30 pm. The situation is under control now, Zoo sources said

This picture has been used for representational purposes only
This picture has been used for representational purposes only

New Delhi: A man jumped inside the enclosure of a lion in the Delhi zoo on Thursday, but escaped unhurt as the alert zoo staff acted quickly and tranquillised the animal.

The incident happened around 12:30 pm. The situation is under control now, Zoo sources said.

Rehan Khan, a native of Bihar's Champaran district, was in an inebriated state, they said. The zoo staff caught him and handed over to the police, the sources said.

