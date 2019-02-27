Bihar man WhatsApps bomb threat in Modi rally, arrested

national

Rai has been charged under the Indian Penal Code for spreading rumours and threats, district police officer Ramashankar Singh said.

Representational image

A man here has been arrested after he posted a WhatsApp message threatening a blast at the Sankalp Rally venue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 3, police said on Wednesday.

Udayan Rai, a self-proclaimed social worker and a resident of the Bihar capital, was arrested on Tuesday after he posted the threat about carrying out the explosion at Gandhi Maidan during the NDA's upcoming rally on Sunday.

Rai has been charged under the Indian Penal Code for spreading rumours and threats, district police officer Ramashankar Singh said.

He was produced at a court and remanded to 14 days judicial custody.

State police, Anti-Terror Squad and Intelligence Bureau officers interrogated Rai. They are also siftying through all of Rai's public and social profiles.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is organising the Sankalp Rally here on March 3 as a show of strength ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Security has been already tightened in Patna in view of the rally.

Threat perception is high as far as Sunday's rally is a concern as in October 2013, a series of bomb blast at the same venue during then BJP Prime Ministerial candidate Modi's rally had claimed six lives.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever