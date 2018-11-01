Bihar Military Police official accused of molestation, suspended

crime

An official of the Bihar Military Police was on Wednesday placed under suspension and orders were issued for his arrest after he was accused of molestation by a trainee female constable, a senior BMP official said.

The accused is Shambhu Saran Rathore, a subedar - an inspector rank post - with the BMP-5 . Director General, Bihar Military Police Gupteshwar Pandey told PTI-Bhasha that departmental action, which may be dismissal from service, will be taken against the accused BMP official based on findings of the probe. "Such acts of indecency and indiscipline will not be tolerated at any cost.

After a thorough investigation in the matter, departmental action will be taken against Rathore and he may be dismissed from service", Pandey added. Earlier, female police personnel had staged a demonstration outside the office of BMP-5 here demanding action against Rathore. They dispersed following assurances by senior officials. The Bihar Military Police is the armed police force for Bihar.

