Bihar Minister: Shankar was Bind by caste and it's given in Shiva Purana

national

Bihar Minister Brij Kishore Bind stoked a controversy when he said that Lord Shiva belongs to 'Bind' caste at an event held in Patna to welcome Governor

Bihar Minister Brij Kishore. Pic/ANI

Bihar:

Brij Kishore Bind, the Bihar Minister stoked controversy at an event held in Patna to welcome Governor when he stated that Lord Shiva belongs to 'Bind' caste. "I have told that Shankar was Bind by caste and it is given in Shiva Purana. Ancient history book by Vidyadhar Mahajan also corroborates the same. It is being taught to the postgraduate students," stated Brij Kishore Bind talking to ANI at Kaimur.

"If Lord Krishna can be 'Gwala' and Lord Ram can be 'Kshatriya' by caste, why not Lord Shiva is Bind ? " he asked. Last year, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister raked a controversy when he said that Lord Hanuman belongs to 'Dalit' caste.'

With inputs from ANI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates