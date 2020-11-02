Bihar polls: Double yuvraj have sole agenda of saving their thrown, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar wave at the crowd during an election rally for the second phase of Bihar Assembly polls, in Samastipur district, on Sunday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday blazed through the electoral battleground in Bihar mocking RJD's Tejashwi Yadav and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as "double yuvraj" (two crown princes) who stood for "jungle raj" and were pitted against the NDA's "double engine" growth which has pulled the state out of lantern age.

Firing on all cylinders on a day when campaign for 94 assembly segments going to polls in the second phase came to an end, Modi also touched upon contentious issues like Balakot air strike, Ayodhya, Article 370, Citzenship Amendment Act and the alleged anti-national slogans raised at JNU by pro-Left activists.

"One of the double yuvraj had forged an alliance in Uttar Pradesh a few years ago. He criss-crossed through the state wearing a black jacket, waving at crowds. The alliance was drubbed," said Modi referring to Rahul Gandhi, whom he did not mention by name.

Gandhi had entered into a belated alliance with Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party in 2017 and held a joint campaign marked by roadshows with the catchphrase "UP ko ye saath pasand hai (UP likes this coalition)".

The BJP went on to register an unprecedented victory in the state. "Beware, that yuvraj is now in Bihar, lending his support to 'jungle raaj ke yuva yuvraaj'. On the one hand, there is development brought in by the double engine government of the NDA which has pulled Bihar out of the darkness of the lantern age. On the other there are these double-double yuvraj with the sole agenda of saving their thrones," Modi said referring to RJD's chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav and Rahul Gandhi.



RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav addresses an election rally at Digha in Patna, on Sunday. Pics/PT

At his final rally in Bagaha, the PM also appealed to voters of all those places in other parts of the country where bypolls will be held on November 3 and for which campaign ended this evening to vote in large numbers and help the NDA achieve victory.

By mistake, Scindia seeks votes for Congress

In a slip of the tongue, BJP RS member Jyotiraditya Scindia asked people to vote for his former party Congress during a campaign for the by-polls in Madhya Pradesh. A video, in which Scindia is seen seeking votes for the Congress during a rally has gone viral.

UP prepared for bypoll on Nov 3

Bulandshahr district officials along with cops are prepared for the Assembly bypoll to be held on November 3, a police officer said. Senior SP Santosh Kumar Singh said 2,06,452 male and 1,82,026 female voters are eligible to vote in the district.

