Bihar polls: Paswan hits out at Nitish, says 'CM has no devpt work to show'

Hitting campaign trail after end of rituals connected with his father Ram Vilas Paswan's death, LJP president Chirag Paswan on Wednesday again attacked Nitish Kumar saying he has no development record to show and could return to chief ministerial chair only by highlighting work done under Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last six years.

Chirag unveiled vision document of his party "Bihar first Bihari first" promising setting up a youth commission, creating portal for providing employment and promoting dairy in Bihar on the pattern of Denmark.

Continuing with his tirade against Kumar, the LJP president charged the chief minister with having "anti-youth" thinking and promoting casteism and communalism on the basis of which "development can't be imagined." "Since you have not done any commendable work in the past five years, you can return to the CM chair only by highlighting the developmental work of the Prime Minister in the past six years," Chirag told the media.

A day after a photograph showing him touching the feet of Kumar at the shradha function of his father on Tuesday which people thought ended differences between the two, Chirag who has pulled his LJP out of NDA in Bihar because of Kumar's "haughty" behaviour towards his father, returned to hard politics resuming his scathing attacks on the JD(U) chief. About touching Kumar's feet, Chirag has already said "it's part of sanskaar (tradition) of touching feet of elders on such occasion."

Slippers thrown at Tejashwi in rally

A pair of slippers was hurled at Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday while he was campaigning for Congress candidate from Kutumba assembly seat in Bihar's Aurangabad district. A video of the incident showed RJD leader sitting on the dais at a public rally when someone from the crowd hurled slippers towards him. One slipper missed him completely while the other landed in his lap. Yadav has been campaigning in various districts of the state for the upcoming election.

