Bihar polls: RJD has maximum number of candidates with criminal cases, BJP second, says report

Out of the 1,463 candidates in the poll fray in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, 502 have criminal cases against them of which 389 are serious, a report claimed on Tuesday.

The report was released by the Bihar Election Watch and the Association for Democratic Reforms after analysing the self-sworn affidavits of all those contesting the Bihar Assembly Elections Phase II. The second phase is scheduled in 94 assembly constituencies in 17 districts on November 3.

The report said that out of the 1,463 candidates analysed, 502, which is 34 per cent, candidates have declared criminal cases against them. " While 389 candidates, which is 27 per cent of 1,463 candidates have declared serious criminal cases against themselves," the report said. The report also claimed that the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has the maximum candidates with criminal cases registered against them followed by the BJP. It said, " Out of the 56 RJD candidates, 36, which is 64 per cent, candidates have criminal cases against them, followed by the BJP with 29 out of 46 candidates which is 63 per cent."



Security personnel carrying EVMs arrive on the eve of the first phase of Bihar assembly elections, in Kaimur district, on Tuesday. Pic/PTI

'What to expect from people having 8-9 kids for a son'

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar fired another salvo at RJD chief Lalu Prasad, though without naming him, saying no development can be expected from people producing '8-9 kids' for a son, inviting a strong retort from Tejashwi Yadav who said the JD(U) boss is tired — 'both mentally and physically'.

BJP's Imarti Devi gets EC notice

The EC issued a notice to BJP's Imarti Devi, who is contesting a bypoll in Madhya Pradesh, for allegedly describing an political rival as " insane" and making remarks against women members of his family. She has been given 48 hours to respond to the notice, failing which the EC would take a decision without further reference to her. Devi, who is also a minister in the MP government, did not name the political rival in a video on social media.

