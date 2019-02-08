Bihar Shelter Cases: SC slaps notice on Rao for transferring top cop

national

The Supreme Court issued a contempt notice to former CBI interim director M Nageswara Rao and asked him to personally appear before it on February 12 for transferring a senior officer, heading the probe in the Bihar shelter home cases

The apex court took serious note of transfer of former CBI Joint Director A K Sharma to CRPF on January 17 without its prior permission despite specific orders earlier that the probe into shelter homes cases, including the Muzaffarpur rape and sexual harassment matter, has to be supervised by him only. "Why you (CBI) did not obtain leave of this court as per earlier orders. It is a fit case for contempt.

Why should we bear with you? Enough is enough. Enough. ...we intend to deal with it (contempt)," said a bench headed by the CJI. The bench, rapped the agency saying, "We are going to take it very very seriously. You have played with the order of the Supreme Court. Only God help you."

