Bihar shelter sex scandal: Five minor girls, not two, died in Muzaffarpur: CBI

Cops attach properties of Manju Verma after a court order in an arms case connected to the shelter home horror. Pic/PTI

The CBI has discovered that five minor girls, and not two, died in a shelter in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district. Their post-mortems were conducted at a hospital, police said on Monday.

The CBI, probing the alleged rape of 34 girls at the shelter home, on Sunday searched documents at Shri Krishna Medical College and Hospital and found that the post-mortems of five girls of the shelter home were conducted there.

According to the hospital register, the post-mortems of two girls were conducted in 2013, two in 2015 and one in 2017. The CBI officials are now trying to find out as to whom the bodies of the girls were handed over after their autopsies. "A team of CBI officials is likely to soon interrogate some doctors to collect more details about the case," a district police officer said.

CBI had earlier found human bones at a cremation ground on October 4. It had also carried out an excavation at the shelter home on suspicion that some inmates might have been killed and buried there, but could not find anything.

