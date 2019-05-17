Bihar: Woman, three children killed in sleep

crime

According to the police, the man of the house Alam was living in Madhopada village with his wife Tabassum (30), daughter Alia (6) and sons Sameer (4) and Shabbir (8)

Araria: A woman and her three children were killed by slitting their throats in Araria district of Bihar on Thursday night with prima facie being the matter of land dispute. According to the police, the man of the house Alam was living in Madhopada village with his wife Tabassum (30), daughter Alia (6) and sons Sameer (4) and Shabbir (8).

The incident happened on Thursday night, when Alam went for defecation and some people entered his house. They slit everyone's throats killing the whiole family. By the time neighbours reached there after hearing the screams, the accused managed to escape from the broken window of the house.

Deputy Superintendent of Police K.D. Singh said: "Alam has alleged that the reason behind the incident is a land dispute. He has also registered a complaint naming four people of the village as accused."

However, Alam's role also seems suspicious in the incident, said Singh. No arrest has been made in the incident so far.

In another incident on the same day, a woman was stabbed to death by her neighbour in Delhi after she objected to him spilling water outside her home. The accused was arrested. The incident occurred in Mahipalpur on Thursday at around 7.50 p.m. in Rangpuri Pahadi. "The accused identified as Gopal was arrested from Mahipalpur soon after he killed Rekha," DCP Devender Arya said. "Rekha was rushed to the AIIMS Trauma centre where the doctors declared her brought dead. She had multiple stab injuries," the police officer added.

