Bihar: Woman, three children killed in sleep
According to the police, the man of the house Alam was living in Madhopada village with his wife Tabassum (30), daughter Alia (6) and sons Sameer (4) and Shabbir (8)
Araria: A woman and her three children were killed by slitting their throats in Araria district of Bihar on Thursday night with prima facie being the matter of land dispute. According to the police, the man of the house Alam was living in Madhopada village with his wife Tabassum (30), daughter Alia (6) and sons Sameer (4) and Shabbir (8).
The incident happened on Thursday night, when Alam went for defecation and some people entered his house. They slit everyone's throats killing the whiole family. By the time neighbours reached there after hearing the screams, the accused managed to escape from the broken window of the house.
Deputy Superintendent of Police K.D. Singh said: "Alam has alleged that the reason behind the incident is a land dispute. He has also registered a complaint naming four people of the village as accused."
However, Alam's role also seems suspicious in the incident, said Singh. No arrest has been made in the incident so far.
In another incident on the same day, a woman was stabbed to death by her neighbour in Delhi after she objected to him spilling water outside her home. The accused was arrested. The incident occurred in Mahipalpur on Thursday at around 7.50 p.m. in Rangpuri Pahadi. "The accused identified as Gopal was arrested from Mahipalpur soon after he killed Rekha," DCP Devender Arya said. "Rekha was rushed to the AIIMS Trauma centre where the doctors declared her brought dead. She had multiple stab injuries," the police officer added.
Top News Stories Of The Day
- Mumbai: Global Hospital may lose licence for turning away poor patients
- Mumbai: Goons assault cine firm President for being refused Rs 50 lakh
- Dombivli: Man assaults TCs at Kopar railway station
- Mumbai: Wadala police to finally move out of crumbling station
- Mumbai: BMC chief grants Rs 100-crore relief to loss-making BEST
- Pune school teacher held for abusing girls under pretext of 'punishment'
- Worls Hypertension Day: Hypertension cases in Maharashtra rise by 25 percent in 2018
- Mumbai: Killer gets furlough, Keenan Santos-Reuben Fernandes' kin live in fear
- Man lends mobile to woman, molests her when she returns it in Pune
- CSMT bridge collapse: BMC's detailed bridge report a damp squib
- Cambridge 2019 results: 17 percent rise in entries
- 'Historic' HC order allows stranded sailors to leave Tag Navya ship
- Learn nature photography with BNHS CEC in Goregaon
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Woman attempts suicide after allegedly killing her children