Bikaner gang-rape: NCW takes suo-motu cognizance of media report, urges DGP to ensure speedy probe

crime

The action was taken after media reports of gang rape of a woman by three persons in Bikaner

Representational Image

Bikaner: The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday directed Rajasthan Director General of Police (DGP) to ensure swift and speedy investigation in the gang-rape case. The action was taken after media reports of gang rape of a woman by three persons in Bikaner.

"The NCW is deeply disturbed by the media report captioned 'Married Woman gang-raped by three in Rajasthan's Bikaner" which appeared in News18.com on May 20," NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma said in a letter to Rajasthan DGP Kapil Garg.

According to reports a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by three persons at an isolated place when she had gone to collect firewood in Bikaner.

Taking a note of it, Sharma said NCW is seriously concerned about the recent rise in heinous crimes targeted against women in Rajasthan despite the enactment of the Criminal Law Amendment Act 2013.

"Considering the gravity of the matter, it is requested to ensure swift and speedy investigation in the matter and the Commission may be apprised about any action taken in the matter at an early date," she added.

In another case, a 40-year-old man allegedly raped a minor girl in Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Tuesday. The accused has been arrested by the police and have registered the case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Commenting on the incident, Circle Officer, Civil Lines Rajesh Kumar told ANI, "Medical examination of the girl is being done and the accused has been arrested. The FIR has been registered on the basis of the statement by the girl's family. Further action is being taken."

The alleged incident occurred when the accused who had come to the victim's village to attend a wedding, forcefully took the minor to an isolated place and committed the crime.

(With inputs from ANI)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates